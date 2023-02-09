Application process for CUET-UG 2023 begins

New Delhi: The application process for second edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will begin on Thursday night and will remain open till March 12, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.



The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21-31.

“Online submission of application form for CUET-UG for admission to undergraduate programmes will start tonight. Last date for submission of applications is March 12, 2023.

“Announcement of the city of examination is on April 30. Downloading of Admit cards from the NTA website from second week of May, 2023,” Kumar said on Thursday.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) in March last year announced that undergraduate admissions will be conducted in all central universities through a common entrance test and not on the basis of Class 12 marks.

The undergraduate admission process in universities will be completed by July 2023 and the new academic session can begin on August 1.

“Examination will be conducted on multiple days in three shifts, depending on the number of candidates and subject choices. Candidates can apply for CUET (UG) - 2023 through the Online mode only on the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in,” Kumar said.