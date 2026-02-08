Apparel park on Yamuna expressway emerges as new hub of employment and exports

Lucknow/Greater Noida: Uttar Pradesh is taking continuous concrete steps under the Yogi government to make the state a major textile and apparel export hub in the country. In this direction, the apparel park being developed in the Yamuna expressway industrial area is proving to be a milestone in the state’s industrial landscape. This project is not only attracting investment, but is also generating large-scale employment opportunities for youth.

The authority is developing the apparel park on 175 acres of land in the Yamuna expressway industrial area. A total of 173 industrial plots of various sizes have been planned, which are being allotted to units associated with the apparel and textile sector.

As of January 22, 2026, under the apparel park scheme, 156 plots have been allotted so far, while only 17 plots are vacant. Lease deeds have been executed in favour of 106 units and possession has been handed over to 89 investors. These figures clearly indicate that investors’ confidence in the Yogi government’s ease of doing business model is continuously strengthening.

Projects in the apparel park are now rapidly taking shape on the ground. Under the scheme, checklists have been issued to 118 units so far, while building maps of 39 units have been approved. Construction work has started in 15 units. The government has sought action plans from all allottees in accordance with the DPR so that projects can be implemented on the ground within the stipulated timeline.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision is to give Uttar Pradesh a strong position on the global export map through ODOP and textile policy. The apparel park is expected to provide thousands of direct and indirect jobs, increase exports of ready-made garments and textiles, and provide a new platform for MSMEs and startups.

Under the apparel park, 17 plots with an area of 33.5 acres are still pending for allotment. Due to partial land unavailability, land acquisition proceedings are in progress and instructions have been given to complete it soon. With the Yamuna expressway, international airport, better connectivity and industry-friendly policies, Uttar Pradesh is emerging as the first choice for investors. The apparel park is a strong example of this, which is seen as realizing the Yogi government’s vision based on development, employment and exports on the ground.