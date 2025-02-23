App cab union calls for 12-hour ‘strike’ in Kolkata on 27 February

Kolkata: The Kolkata Ola Uber App Cab Operators and Drivers’ Union, affiliated with the left-wing workers’ organisation CITU, has announced a 12-hour ‘strike’ on 27 February, from 6 am to 6 pm, demanding fare hikes and infrastructure improvements. During this period, cab and bike drivers will go offline on the aggregators’ Apps.

Union leaders have alleged that they have repeatedly urged App-based aggregator companies, including Ola, Uber, InDrive, Rapido, and YatriSathi, as well as the state government, to address issues faced by App cab drivers. However, these appeals have gone unheard. The union demands that the state government announce fares annually, in line with aggregator laws. They are demanding minimum fares of Rs. 25 for non-AC cabs, Rs. 30 for AC cabs, and Rs. 12 per kilometre for bike taxis.

Another key demand is to resolve the issues faced by bike riders in obtaining commercial number plates, especially for those with outstanding loans. The union also seeks a reduction in the annual cost of VLTD recharge and a steady supply of CNG at all Kolkata CNG pumps.

Union president Indrajit Ghosh stated, “We have raised these issues with the authorities many times, but no action has been taken. This has left us with no choice but to protest. On 27 February, drivers will go offline and join a protest march. If our demands are not met, we may have to call for an indefinite strike. We apologise for the inconvenience to passengers, but we have no other option.”