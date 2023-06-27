Apni Party chief urges Amit Shah to hold Assembly polls in J&K

New Delhi: Prominent Kashmiri political leader Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to announce assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and release leading religious leaders in the Union territory from detention. The Apni Party president placed his representations to the home minister when he called on the latter here, according to a release issued by the Jammu and Kashmir-based party.

Bukhari stressed on the need for the central government to take immediate “confidence-building measures” to further bolster the prevailing public sentiment.

He conveyed to the home minister to do the needful for the release of the prominent religious leaders ahead of the coming Eid and announce the assembly polls in the Union territory, the release said.

Bukhari said the release of prominent religious leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi and Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, who are under detention in their respective homes, will further fill the environment with a spirit of positivity.