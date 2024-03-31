Apna Dal (K) quits INDIA bloc, launches joint front with AIMIM

Lucknow: Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) on Sunday formally broke away from the opposition INDIA bloc and tied up with Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM to launch a joint front ahead of Lok Sabha polls.



The two opposition parties floated the PDM Nyay Morcha, calling it a front to bring justice to Pichda (backwards), Dalits and Muslims. This is similar to PDA -- an acronym for Pichda, Dalit and Alpasankhyak (minorities) -- coined by the former Apna Dal (K) ally Samajwadi Party.

Apna Dal (K) leader Pallavi Patel made it clear that the party was no longer an ally of the SP which is a member of the INDIA bloc.

“We are not a part of the INDIA bloc now,” Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel told news agency.

She also said that her party’s alliance with the SP does not exist anymore and blamed Akhilesh Yadav for the breakup.

Pallavi Patel told news agency that it was SP chief Akhilesh Yadav who said that the alliance with Apna Dal was for the 2022 Assembly elections, and not for the Lok Sabha polls.

“We were invited by the Congress to be a part of the INDI alliance and they should have made it clear whether we are a part of the INDIA bloc or not? But the Congress did not take much interest,” Pallavi Patel said.

Pallavi Patel along with her mother Krishna Patel, All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi and leaders of other political parties held a joint press conference to announce the formation of the PDM Nyay Morcha.

Pallavi Patel also indicated that Owaisi can look after the interests of Muslims better than SP chief Yadav.

“Without this (PDM) ‘morcha’, no government will be formed in the country,” Pallavi Patel told reporters.

Asked if the A in PDA was replaced with M due to Owaisi, Pallavi Patel said, “If this is the result of the company of Owaisi sahab, then what is the harm in it?

The fight for social justice should be fought with transparency.”

“There was confusion surrounding the alphabet A as in some cases, it stood for ‘aadhi aabaadi’ (half the population), sometimes it was ‘agrhaa’ (upper caste), sometimes it stood for ‘alpasankhyak’ (minorities) and sometimes, it stood for ‘Adivasi’ (tribals),” she added.