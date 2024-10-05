Apex Court warns Gujarat of consequences over demolitions

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday cautioned authorities in Gujarat over demolitions in the state, saying if it finds that they acted in contempt of its recent order against such action, it will ask them to restore the structures.



A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan was hearing a plea seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the Gujarat authorities for alleged violation of the Apex Court’s September 17 order which had said there shall be no demolition of properties, including those accused of crimes, across the country without its permission.

The bench refused to pass an order of status quo on the demolition near the Somnath temple in Gujarat.

On September 28, the authorities in Gujarat carried out a demolition drive to clear encroachments on government lands near the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district.

The administration had said religious structures and concrete houses were demolished during the drive that freed around 15 hectares of government land valued at Rs 60 crore. Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for petitioner Summast Patni Muslim Jamaat, said that despite the top court’s order, the authorities in Gujarat

have demolished structures.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat authorities, said the structures were abutting the sea and were around 340 metres away from the Somnath temple.

“This falls within the exception carved out by your lordships,” the top law officer said.

In its order last month, the Apex Court had said: “We further clarify that our order would not be applicable if there is an unauthorised structure in any public place such as road, street, footpath, abutting railway line or any river body or water bodies and also, to cases where there is an order for demolition made by a court of law”. During the hearing on Friday, the bench said: “If we find that they are in contempt of our order, not only we will be sending them to jail but we will ask them to restore all this.”

Without issuing a notice on the plea, the bench asked Mehta to file a response and posted the matter for hearing on October 16.

Senior advocate Hegde said notices issued to people there (area where demolitions were carried out) did not speak of any demolition, even though the demolition drive was conducted on September 28.

There were 45 houses, 10 mosques and five dargahs in the area spanning 57 acres.