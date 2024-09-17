Apex Court to hear petitions on demolition of accused persons’ properties today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday pleas which have raised grievances that properties of persons, who are accused of some crime, were being demolished in several states.

While hearing these petitions on September 2, the Apex Court had questioned how anybody’s house can be demolished just because he was an accused.

The top court had said it proposes to lay down certain guidelines on the issue that would be enforceable across the country.

“How can anybody’s house be demolished only because he is an accused? Even if he is a convict, still it can’t be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law,” the court had observed.

It, however, had said the court will not protect any unauthorised construction or encroachment on public roads.

According to the cause list of September 17 uploaded on the Apex Court’s website, these petitions would come up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan.

“We propose to lay down certain guidelines on ‘pan-India basis’ so that the concerns with regard to the issues raised are taken care of,” the bench had said on September 2.

It had asked the counsel appearing for the parties to give suggestions so that the court can frame appropriate guidelines. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, had referred to an earlier affidavit filed by the state in the matter.