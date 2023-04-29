Apex court to decide how SYL will be built & by whom: Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that for the last eight and a half years, the present state government is working for the welfare of the general public with the spirit of public service. “We have shown that even a politician can do public service while being in governance. This is the biggest achievement of our tenure,” he said. The chief minister was speaking at a programme in Chandigarh on late Friday evening.



He said that the 3.5 crore people of Haryana were his family and the state government has brought many radical changes to solve the problems of the people and to reduce corruption. Defining the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) as permanent protection of poor people, he said that through this, the public is getting all the facilities of various government schemes by sitting at home. “Through PPP, 12.5 lakh new ration cards have been made in December. 2 lakh people complained that their ration cards had been wrongly cut. A survey was done in this regard and about 1.25 lakh ration cards have been re-made,” he added.

Taking a dig at the opposition, the CM said that the opposition leaders used to say that when their government comes to power, they will close the portals and abolish the merit system. “But in reality, the common people are being benefited from these policies of our government. That’s why the leaders of the opposition have now started saying that they will let those portals which are running well to continue like this. The public is judicious; they know the output of the previous governments,” he added.Khattar said that the opposition had discontinued the old pension scheme and today they are raising slogans to implement it. “The central government has formed a committee regarding the New Pension Scheme. After the decision of the committee, it will be considered further,” he said. Responding to the opposition’s statement of repeatedly releasing white paper, he said: “The white paper is never brought on own work. It is presented against other parties, against their methodology. Our budget document is our white paper.”

The CM said that water conservation is the need of the hour. “We are moving towards managing the available water and ensuring its reuse by recycling it. We are not getting our share of water due to SYL. The Supreme Court has already decided in favor of Haryana. Now also, the Supreme Court has to decide how SYL will be constructed and who will do it,” he added.