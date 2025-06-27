Apex Court issues guidelines for retention of records

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued guidelines for retention and disposal of documents to create accountability and efficiency across all registry wings.

The top court highlighted a lacuna over the management of administrative records.

In a message, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai said over the years, the registry of the Supreme Court has witnessed a significant increase in the volume and diversity of administrative records generated across multiple branches.

“While judicial records pertaining to case proceedings are governed by explicit provisions contained in Order LVI of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013... a lacuna has persisted with respect to the management of administrative

records,” he said.