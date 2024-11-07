Apex Court gives Ajit Pawar 36 hours to issue disclaimer in newspapers

new delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar-led faction to publish a disclaimer in newspapers, including Marathi ones, that the issue of allocation of “clock” symbol was pending in court.

The disclaimer was directed to be published in the dailies within 36 hours of the court order.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing the Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar led factions over the purported use and misuse of the “clock” symbol when it suggested both the groups to focus on voters instead.

“Don’t waste your energy in courts. You both should go and be with the voters to woo them,” the bench told the counsel representing the factions.

It asked senior advocate Balbir Singh, appearing for Ajit’s faction, to make a prominent disclaimer in the newspapers including Marathi ones within 36 hours.

Singh claimed the candidates had filed their nominations and the stage of withdrawal of names was over but the Sharad Pawar faction was attempting to disrupt the entire election process.

On the contrary, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the Sharad faction, contended that the “clock” symbol had been associated with the veteran leader for the last 30 years and the opposing side was trying to misuse it. Singhvi, therefore, sought a direction to the Ajit Pawar-led group to seek a new symbol.