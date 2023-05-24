Apathy of officials delay water use efficiency report

The apathy of National Bureau of Water Use Efficiency (NBWUE) officials in preparing a survey report on ‘improving use of water efficiency’ through star rating-based system has brought an embarrassment for the government in general and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in particular as the bureau was tasked to submit the report by March end, but they have not yet come out with the draft report even when the month of May is in its last leg. According to a senior official, the NBWUE was constituted in December last with an objective to improve water use efficiency across different sectors of irrigation, drinking water supply, power generation, industries, cities and all other areas where water is used.

“Given the fact the water reserves of the country are depleting, a robust mechanism to save water is the need of the hour. Under the given circumstances, the dilly-dallying in preparing survey report by concerned officials has come as a big obstacle for the ministry to chalk out strategies for adopting ‘Water Efficiency Rating’ for water-using products and technologies,” the official explained.

In the case of electrical appliances, the rating system is proving very effective in saving electricity and consumers are also spending less on electric bills by purchasing goods with higher energy saving ratings, the official asserted.

The Water Efficiency Rating is aimed at increasing water usage efficiency and has been tried by different countries like Singapore and Australia by creating a market for water-efficient goods.

Australia adopted the Water Efficiency Labeling and Standards Scheme (WELS) in 2005 with the aim of reducing water consumption by promoting the use of products and technologies that save water. Products are given a ‘Water Efficiency Rating’, which enables customers to use water efficiency as a criterion in their purchases.

The ‘Water Efficiency Rating’ system has been used for appliances and water-using products such as showers, certain tap equipment, flow controllers, urinals, dishwashers and washing machines.

The NBWUE has been set up under the scheme of National Water Mission (NWM) for promotion, regulation and control of efficient use of water in irrigation, industrial and domestic sectors. The NBWUE is functioning under the overall supervision of Mission Director Archana Varma.

The bureau is mandated to engage with various stakeholders in developing standards, making them to be implemented, preparing case studies, making necessary regulatory directions to promote water use efficiency, assessment of water footprint and water auditing.