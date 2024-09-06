Aparna’s role as V-C of UP Women’s Commission sparks debate

Lucknow: The appointment of Aparna Yadav, daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, as vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Women’s Commission by the BJP on September 3 has sparked political controversy.



Speculation is rife about whether the position adequately reflects her political stature, given her prominent family background and political experience.

Aparna has not yet taken charge, having been appointed three days ago, fuelling rumors of dissatisfaction. Meanwhile, Babita Chauhan, the newly appointed chairperson of the Commission, along with 25 members assumed office today.

Political experts have voiced concerns, arguing that the post of vice-chairperson does not align with Aparna’s status.

“Considering her political stature and the role she played during the Assembly elections, she should have been placed in a more prominent position,” a senior BJP leader said.

In response to the situation, UP Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh held a 45-minute meeting with Aparna to discuss her concerns and hesitation. Sources indicate that Dayashankar assured Aparna that he would communicate her message to the top leadership, signalling ongoing efforts to resolve her grievances.