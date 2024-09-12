Aparna Yadav takes charge as V-C of UP’s women panel

Lucknow: BJP leader Aparna Yadav, who is step sister-in-law of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Wednesday took charge as the vice-chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh state women commission.

She also likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to warrior-sage Parashuram, the 10th avatar of Lord Vishnu who finds mention in both Ramayana and Mahabharata.

Yadav said she initially felt like Eklavya in the BJP family but now (with this responsibility) she hopes to work like Arjuna.

“I am thankful to PM Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh government, the organisation and my party for entrusting me with this responsibility,” she said.