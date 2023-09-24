AP Skill Devt Corpn scam: CID finishes Chandrababu’s two-day interrogation

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A team of Andhra Pradesh Police CID officials has concluded its two-day interrogation of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the Skill Development Corporation scam case on Sunday at Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.



The Anti-Corruption Bureau Court had on Friday granted the CID two days’ custody of the 73-year-old TDP chief for interrogation in the case. In compliance with the court’s orders, Naidu’s questioning by CID officials was allowed from 9:30 AM to 5 PM on both days.

Coastal Andhra Range DIG of prisons M R Ravi Kiran said that Naidu was handed back to the jail authorities by CID officials after completing their interrogation. Further, he said the former chief minister was also produced before the court virtually through the Blue Jeans’ app at 5 pm as mandated by the Vijayawada ACB Court.

The two-day police custody and two-day extension of judicial remand granted by the court expired on Sunday. However, Naidu will continue to remain in jail for now.

The court allowed three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) from the Economic Offences Wing of the CID, accompanied by six more junior police officers, one professional videographer and two official mediators to participate in the interrogation.