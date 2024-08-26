AP pharma company fire accident: Two more injured workers die

Visakhapatnam: The toll rose to three in the flash fire at a pharma company in Anakapalli district as two persons succumbed to burn injuries, an official said on Monday. A chemist and three workers from Jharkhand sustained serious injuries in the accident on August 23 at Syngene Active Ingredients Pvt Ltd, located at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City (JN Pharma City) in Parawada. "Two more injured persons died. One person died yesterday night and another person died today (Monday) morning," Anakapalli Superintendent of Police M Deepika Patil said. The lone survivor, Oybon Khora (23) is in a critical condition, she said.

Lal Singh Poorthy (22) succumbed to the injuries on Sunday night and the chemist K Suryanarayana (35) died on Monday morning, she said. Prior to the two deaths, Roy Angira (21), also from Jharkhand, died on Saturday. The flash fire occurred around 12:30 am on August 23 when a chemical powder and a chemical liquid were being mixed without following standard operating procedures, generating fumes and static electricity igniting the blast. Headquartered at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad, Syngene Active Ingredients runs two units and Jaahnavee Life Sciences in JN Pharma City, employing around 600 people.