AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan calls for unity to condemn Bangladesh ISKCON priest's arrest

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday called for unity in condemning the alleged arrest of an ISKCON priest in Bangladesh.

The actor-politician urged the neighbouring country’s interim leader and Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to take steps to stop the “atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh”.

“Let’s all unite together in condemning the detention of ISKCON Bangladesh Priest ‘Chinmoy Krishna Das’ by Bangladesh police. We urge and plead Bangladesh Govt (government) under Mohammed Yunus to stop atrocities on Hindus,” said Kalyan in a post on X.

He recalled the sacrifices of the Indian Army in the formation of Bangladesh.

“Indian army blood has been spilled, our resources had been spent, our Army Jawans lives had lost for Bangladesh formation. We are deeply disturbed by the way our Hindu brothers and sisters are being targeted,” he said while seeking the intervention of the United Nations.