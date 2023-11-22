Anyone who speaks truth in Cong gets shunted out: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of punishing Sachin Pilot after meting out the same treatment to his father Rajesh Pilot, saying anyone who speaks the truth in the party is shunted out of politics.

He was apparently suggesting that late Rajesh Pilot lost favour with the Congress leadership after contesting against Sitaram Kesri for the party president’s post in 1997.

Sachin Pilot has been involved in a power tussle with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Prime Minister has been referring to it in his poll campaign.

Modi also charged that Congress makes anti-people and anti-national decisions.

“Congress policy is to be soft on terrorists, rioters and criminals. And the policy of Congress is blatant corruption.These policies of Congress have taken Rajasthan to the top in crime,” he said.

Modi said the pride of Rajasthan is the pride of the entire country, but under the rule of Congress, the culture of Rajasthan is also under great threat.

He said Chief Minister Gehlot does not have the right to stay even for a moment in the state.

“When ministers give clean chit to rapists in the Assembly, how can our mothers, sisters and daughters remain safe? Congress has left no stone unturned in looting Rajasthan in the last five years,” Modi said. Earlier addressing a rally in Sagwara of Dungarpur district, Modi asserted that his guarantee outweighs all “false promises” made by the Congress, and asked the people of Rajasthan to wipe out the Gehlot government to free the state from oppression and corruption.

Modi’s guarantee, he said, begins from where the hope from Congress for welfare of the poor and public ends.

“Wipe out Congress and free Rajasthan from riots, crimes and corruption. Congress departure is also necessary for quick implementation of Centre’s schemes,” he said.

He said that the Congress government has “committed a scam” in every government recruitment in Rajasthan.

“There is such a business between Congress leaders and their close ones that their children become officers and your children are selectively thrown out,” he said.

He said people of Rajasthan should note it down that the Gehlot government will not return to the state.