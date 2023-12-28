Anyone can protest, but shouldn’t damage public property: Karnataka CM on vandalism of shops

Bengaluru: Asserting that signboards in Karnataka should display information in Kannada, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday issued a warning against taking the law into one’s own hands, saying anyone can protest but no one should cause damage to government or public property.



He was reacting to the large-scale vandalism in Bengaluru on Wednesday by activists of the pro-Kannada outfit Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (T A Narayana Gowda faction) targeting shops and business establishments which did not display Kannada signboards, advertisements and name plates. Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) is seeking 60 per cent space on signboards for Kannada displays.

Condemning the vandalism, CM Siddaramaiah said, ‘We are not opposed to protests. We will not oppose anyone who raises their voice against injustice or seek justice, but will take action against those who take the law into their hands.’

Speaking to reporters here, he said he has called a meeting of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and police officials with the Home Minister to discuss implementation of rules regarding Kannada displays on signboards.

‘Kannada boards are a must. This is Kannada nadu and the boards should be in Kannada here. We are not opposed to other languages, but Kannada should be prominent,’ he added.

A magistrate court in Bengaluru has sent over 29 Kannada activists, including Karnataka Rakshana Vedike president T A Narayana Gowda, who were arrested following yesterday’s vandalism, to 14 days’ judicial custody till January 10.