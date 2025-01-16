Any subsidy given to farm sector must directly reach farmers: VP

Bengaluru: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Thursday that any subsidy given to the farm sector, in any form, must reach the farmer directly.

The VP was delivering his address as chief guest at the inaugural event of Amrut Mahotsav and Alumni Meet of College of Agriculture, University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on January 16.

“Let the farmer decide, even fertilizer subsidy, which is huge... economists in agronomy must think if this assistance has to go directly to the farmer it will initiate the farmer into an alternative to chemical fertilizers. The farmer can utilize these funds for going organic and natural,” said Dhankhar.

The Vice President also said distress of farmers calls for urgent national attention and that the concerns of peasants cannot be put on the back burner.

“Farmers need economic security... I would say time is of absolute essence when it comes to finding resolution of farmers' problems. The government is working. We want everyone to be in synergetic mode, to converge with a positive mind to find solutions,” added Dhankhar.

Highlighting the larger impact of the farm sector on the economy of the nation, Dhankhar said today agro-based industries and agriculture produce-based industries are prospering.

“Our farmers should equally share the profits. These institutions must commit their CSR fund for welfare of the farmer, for research of the farm sector. They must think liberally in this direction because farm produce is their lifeline and that heartbeat is controlled by the farmer,” said the VP.

He urged the governments to work towards keeping farmers happy at all costs.

“We must also keep in mind, when the farmer is economically fine, the economy gets driven, because that’s the spending power of the farmer… There will be no non-performing assets in the farm sector if it is vibrant, greased, lubricated, taken care of and attended to. We must pay attention to the farmer as we pay attention to our patients in ICU,” he added.

Although the government is doing a lot for the farmers, Dhankhar said it must also go all the way and relieve farmers of the primary stresses like inclement weather and unpredictable market conditions.

“If there is scarcity, he suffers. If there is plenty, he suffers. Therefore, we will have to devise methods to see that our farmers keep good economic and mental health.”

The Vice President also said the national turmeric board is a great step forward. According to it, thanks to the board, turmeric production will be doubled in five years.

“The Government of India has given a healing touch to turmeric by creating a national turmeric board. What an achievement. I strongly urge the government to have more such boards so that every agro-produce gets value additions and special treatment,” said Dhankhar.

India must also pay full attention to adopting the latest technology available to the farm sector.

“Technology is changing fast, but the farmer still clings to the old tractor… Farmers should be persuaded to adopt technology. And for that, Krishi Vigyan Kendras must be the nerve centre,” added Dhankhar.

The Vice President said agriculture reform is also imperative.

“There is a paradigm shift. Much is being done… But every scientific development must correlate to the ground realisation. The impact must be felt on the ground," said VP Dhankhar.

He also said India is the most aspirational nation in the world today.

“Because after road, after rail, after air, after digital connectivity, you want more. After toilets, after pipe water, after gas connections, you want more. After affordable housing. You want more. After massive banking inclusion, you want more,” said the VP.