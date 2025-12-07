Any kind of threat or intimidation to individual or party will not be tolerated: CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated that any kind of threat or intimidation to an individual or political party that prevents them from visiting a particular place in the state will not be tolerated.

Every individual or political party has the right to visit or join a programme in any part of the state, he said.

"I heard threats were given not to hold any programme of the BJP. The CM, Tribal Welfare minister and BJP leaders will not be allowed to enter Barkathal area to participate in any programme. I want to say this area is nobody's personal property," Saha said on Saturday while addressing a party programme at Barkathal.

In the programme, Saha welcomed 107 families who joined the BJP in the presence of Tribal Welfare minister Bikash Debbarma and party general secretary Bipin Debbarm.

Barkathal falls under Simna Assembly constituency, which is held by Tipra Motha Party (TMP), an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in the state.

Without naming its ally (TMP), Saha said every individual and political party has the right to visit or join programmes anywhere in the state.

"Any forceful move, threat or intimidation will not be tolerated because the BJP believes in Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas. We have leaders like Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Deendayal Upadhayay who have sacrificed their lives for the country's unity," he said.

Claiming that the BJP is the best party in the country, he said the party has no conflict with regional parties.

"They will do whatever they want to do. But politics that spreads confusion or division in various ways and provokes communal sentiments will never be fruitful," he said.

Saha said some people were inclined towards militancy, especially from the Janajati (tribal) section.

"Because they could not understand who their real guardian was. Some people misled them for their personal interests. Today, around 11–12 agreements have been signed in the North East because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, bringing peace. But still, efforts are being made to weaken the country," he said.