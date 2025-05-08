Anxious night for locals as guns roar from across LoC after ‘Op Sindoor’

Srinagar: Residents in the border areas of Kashmir spent an anxious night as guns roared from across the Line of Control following missile strikes by Indian armed forces on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early Wednesday.

It was a long night for the residents living near the Line of Control (LoC), as Pakistani troops resorted to ceasefire violations after India carried missile strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.

Heavy shelling by Pakistani troops was reported in Karnah and Uri sectors in north Kashmir’s Kupwara and Baramulla districts, respectively, officials said.

Security forces on this side of the fence also retaliated and cross-border shelling between the two sides was going on when last reports were received, officials said, adding that the Pakistani shelling forced people to take refuge in underground bunkers where they spent a tensed night.

At least 13 people, including four children and a soldier, were killed and 57 injured during the Pakistani shelling on Wednesday.