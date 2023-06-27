Anurag Verma to be Punjab’s Chief Secy

CHANDIGARH: Senior IAS officer of the 1993 batch, Anurag Verma has been appointed the new Chief Secretary of Punjab. He would be the 42nd incumbent to serve on the prestigious post. The order was issued on Monday by the Punjab Government. It would come into effect from July 1, 2023 when Verma would assume charge as the new incumbent in place of Vijay Kumar Janjua who is retiring on June 30, 2023.



Presently, Anurag Verma is posted as the Additional Chief Secretary Home, Industries & Commerce, Legal and Legislative Affairs, Information Technology and Investment Promotion. As per the new orders, Verma would also hold the additional charge of Principal Secretary Personnel as well as Vigilance along with the Chief Secretary. Born in Patiala, Anurag Verma was a Gold Medalist from the Thapar College in Electronics and Communication Engineering. He had bagged overall 7th rank in UPSC in 1993.