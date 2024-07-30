Anurag Thakur’s reference to Rahul’s caste triggers row in LS

New Delhi: BJP leader Anurag Thakur’s apparent reference to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s caste during a discussion on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday triggered an ugly spat between the Opposition and treasury benches.



Gandhi accused Thakur of insulting and abusing him during the debate but asserted that he would not seek any apology from the former Union minister. Questioning the Congress’ stand on caste census, the BJP leader made certain remarks on Gandhi’s caste that triggered an uproar and had Congress members trooping into the Well of the Lok Sabha.

“Anurag Thakur insulted me and I don’t want any apology from him. Abuse or insult me as hard as you can but don’t forget we will pass the caste census in this Parliament for sure,” the Leader of the Opposition said.

Launching a scathing attack on Gandhi for his “chakravyuh” jibe at the BJP-led government a day earlier, Thakur cited purported portions from a book authored by Shashi Tharoor to hit out at successive Congress governments since 1947 and alleged the former Congress chief misinterpreted his position of LoP as “leader of propaganda”.

Thakur also took a jibe at Gandhi, who stood up twice to counter his remarks targeting the previous Congress governments. The BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur claimed that Gandhi had already made his remarks but sought permission to speak again after someone passed a chit to him.

“Udhar ki buddhi se rajniti nahi chalti (You can’t indulge in politics on borrowed wisdom),” Thakur said. The former Union minister said one of the synonyms for lotus is Rajiv, the name of Rahul Gandhi’s father and former Prime Minister.

“You linked lotus with violence. Does that mean you also link Rajiv with violence?” the BJP MP asked. astava said.

Thakur alleged that the definition of OBCs for Congress is “Only Brother-in-law Commission” and not Other Backward Classes. He also referred to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s Opposition to reservation for OBCs.

Without taking any names, Thakur said a few people are “accidental Hindus” and their knowledge of the Mahabharat is also accidental.

Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, said Thakur’s remarks on caste stand expunged.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav questioned Thakur for his statement and described it as inappropriate. “How can you ask anybody’s caste?” he posed.

Pal said nobody in the House is allowed to ask the caste of any person.