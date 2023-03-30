Anurag Thakur meets the team behind ‘Elephant Whisperers’

New Delhi: Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday met the team associated with ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, the film that won an Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject category. The documentary’s producer Guneet Monga, director and cinematographer Kartiki Gonsalves, and Monica Shergill of Netflix called on Thakur with the trophies they won at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this month.



“Elephant Whisperers is a ‘trunk’ full of heartwarming, socially relevant and cinematographically enthralling masterpiece,” Thakur said.