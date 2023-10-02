Anurag Thakur hits out at TMC

New Delhi: Taking a swipe at Trinamool Congress over the release of funds for West Bengal by the Centre, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that TMC leaders snatched the rights of the poor people and now their corrupt politicians are speaking about our government.



Taking on TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, Thakur said, “The TCM leader should go and answer all the questions to the Enforcement Directorate. The TMC leader should go and cooperate with the investigation agency as corruption allegations have been leveled against him.”

Reacting to the protest organized by the TMC in the national capital, Thakur said, “The Centre asked the state to take appropriate action and provide information. We gave an inquiry report in March 2019. We asked for a comprehensive Action Taken Report (ATR), but they did nothing. They pocketed the money which was for the poor who worked for their family on a daily basis. They took away the money in various scams and they didn’t even leave MGNREGA.”

“Under the tenure of the TMC government, there have been several scams. Now, Mamata Banerjee has sent her leaders to Delhi led by an MP who has serious corruption allegations against him,” Thakur said.