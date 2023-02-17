Anurag Thakur highlights India’s creative economy during meeting with Netflix CEO

New Delhi: Global CEO Netflix Ted Sarandos met Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Singh Thakur in the national capital on Friday. During the meeting, Thakur highlighted the expanding creative economy and how India had emerged as a content and post-production hub ­— backed by talented Indians.



Thakur and Sarandos discussed how India’s regional content is a global favourite at present and amongst the most viewed content globally, apart from being dubbed in dozens of languages. Sarandos is amongst the founding members of Netflix, having worked for over 23 years in the organisation.

Netflix is an online entertainment company present in 190 countries around the world, entertaining over 223 million subscribers. Netflix is deeply committed to India with 100+ original series in the country. Netflix launched its service in India in 2016 and the first Netflix Original series was launched in 2018.

Through an initiative called ‘Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan’, Netflix committed to produce 25 short, inspirational videos for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

These videos are used by government agencies across the country on their social media, broadcasted on the Doordarshan network, and distributed to public and private schools across the country.

The first set of videos were on Women Changemakers and the second set on freedom fighters of the first war of independence (1857). Also,

Netflix has been deeply committed to the local

creative community and has conducted several skill development workshops and competitions. Netflix

also brought a lot of regional content on the world map ­— GodFather (Telugu), Don (Tamil), Major (Telugu) and The Ghost (Telugu), in addition to Beast (Tamil).