Anurag Thakur demands Himachal CM’s resignation on moral grounds

Shimla: The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh has lost the people’s mandate following its defeat in all four Lok Sabha seats and the chief minister should resign on moral grounds, said leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday.



The voting in favour of the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls is a clear message to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s government that the “flop director” has succeeded, Thakur said.

Sukhu had during the election campaign commented that Thakur is a flop director and Kangana Ranaut, the BJP candidate from Mandi seat, will lose.

Addressing media persons here, the leader of the opposition in the Himachal Assembly said, “The Congress government led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has lost the majority in the House (Assembly) in the Rajya Sabha elections and now after Lok Sabha elections, it has also lost its popularity and mandate.”

The BJP leader pointed out that the possibility of a change in government in Himachal still persists as the judgment on the chief parliamentary secretaries (CPS) case will come soon. The chief minister and his government will again be in trouble, he said, and reiterated that anything is possible in politics.

Twelve BJP legislators had challenged the appointment of six chief parliamentary secretaries by the state government in the High Court and the judgment in the case is awaited.