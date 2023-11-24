Anurag Thakur accuses Cong of failed promises and divisive politics

Hamirpur: In a scathing attack on the Congress party, Union Minister Anurag Thakur accused them of deceiving the people of Himachal Pradesh with false promises. Addressing a “District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee” meeting in the Hamirpur district, Thakur left no stones unturned as he highlighted unfulfilled commitments made by the Congress during their tenure.



Thakur specifically pointed to promises such as providing Rs 1,500 per month to women, purchasing cow dung at Rs 2 per kilogram, buying milk at Rs 100 per kilogram from farmers, and offering free electricity up to 300 units and free water.

According to the Union Minister, all these assurances have failed, showcasing the party’s overall failure in delivering on its pledges.

The accusations were made during a comprehensive discussion with officials from relevant departments about ongoing development projects in the district.

Thakur further participated in a review meeting of the district BJP, where he interacted with the press.

During the interaction, Thakur raised concerns about the sudden reopening of closed crushers in some districts of Himachal Pradesh in recent months, alleging corruption behind the decision.

He stressed the importance of taking strict action against corruption without any political bias.

In addition to critiquing the Congress party’s unfulfilled promises, Thakur criticised them for engaging in divisive politics based on caste, religion, and community.

The Union Minister participated in a review meeting of the district BJP, where roadmaps for successfully implementing the ‘Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ were discussed.

Thakur underscored the achievements of the incumbent Modi government at the centre over the last nine years, emphasising that the yatra aims to spread awareness about various welfare schemes and development initiatives implemented by the central government across the country.

The district BJP, during the meeting, discussed preparations for the ‘Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ and emphasised the importance of reaching every village and town to disseminate information about government schemes.

Thakur urged party officials to ensure the success of the journey by effectively communicating the government’s initiatives to every individual.

Highlighting the significance of the yatra, Thakur mentioned plans to provide information through LED screens in villages, ensuring that people are aware of comprehensive details about both central and state government initiatives.

He emphasised that the yatra aims to reach every corner of the country, including villages, to share crucial information about government initiatives.

As the political landscape in Himachal Pradesh heats up, Thakur’s accusations against the Congress party set the tone for what promises to be a contentious period in the next elections.