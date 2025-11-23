Anupam Kher Inspires Goa Audience with Powerful Message: "Giving Up Is NOT a Choice

PANAJI, GOA — In a spellbinding session that blended humour, humility and hard-earned wisdom, veteran actor Anupam Kher held a packed hall at Kala Mandir enthralled during the first masterclass of the day, themed “Giving Up is NOT a Choice.” Speaking to hundreds, Kher drew deeply from his personal journey, transforming life lessons into powerful motivation for the audience.

He opened the masterclass with the story of losing – and dramatically regaining – his lead role in Saaransh, in which he recounted how years of preparation had suddenly evaporated when he was removed from the film. Heartbroken and intent on leaving Mumbai forever, he met director Mahesh Bhatt one last time. Moved by Kher’s emotional upheaval, Bhatt reversed the decision, restoring him to the role that would ultimately define his career. “Saaransh taught me to never give up,” he reflected. “A setback was merely the beginning of my rise.”

Throughout the session, Kher emphasised that his motivational talks emerge completely from experiences. Recalling his childhood in a crowded lower-middle-class home that he shared with 14 family members, he spoke of his grandfather’s carefree philosophy and ability to find joy in small things — a lesson that shaped Kher’s resilience and optimism.

Another defining memory came from his father, a clerk in the forest department. Kher narrated how, upon finding out that his son ranked 58th out of 60 students, he chose encouragement over reprimand. “A topper always carries the pressure to remain the best,” his father had told him. “But someone at 58 has endless room for improvement. So next time, aim for 48.” The anecdote drew warm applause as Kher reiterated his belief: “Failure is an event, never a person.”

Invoking the audience to take control of their narrative, he urged them to “become the lead in your own biopic.” Problems, he said, are what make life compelling. “Why should life be easy? Your struggles are what will make your biopic a superstar biopic.”

The actor's lively, humorous style kept the hall fully engaged during the interactive segment as well. Wrapping up the session, Kher delivered his key message with characteristic conviction: “Giving up is not a choice’ is not just a phrase — it is unbelievably hard work. If you want something, you must sacrifice, persevere and accept disappointments. If you give up, the story ends there, my friend.” The masterclass ended with a standing ovation as participants continued to feel inspired by Kher's indomitable spirit and unbridled honesty.