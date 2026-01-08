Anu Malik interacts with CISF personnel in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Renowned Indian music composer and singer Anu Malik visited the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Headquarters on Wednesday for a special interaction with CISF personnel, marking an inspiring cultural engagement that highlighted the powerful bond between music, motivation, and the men and women in uniform.

During the programme, a vibrant and professionally coordinated performance was presented by the CISF Brass Band, comprising around 50 male and female personnel performing together. The band showcased a rich repertoire of timeless melodies using nearly ten different musical instruments, including trumpet, mellophone, cornet, tuba, saxophone, and drums. One of the standout moments of the evening was the rendition of the iconic song “Sandese Aate Hain” from the film Border, played with remarkable precision and emotional depth. The soulful performance drew spontaneous applause and heartfelt appreciation from Anu Malik, who had composed the iconic song.