Antilia bomb scare: SC grants 3 weeks interim bail to ex-cop Pradeep

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted three weeks interim bail to former police officer Pradeep Sharma, who was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the killing of businessman Mansukh Hiran.



A vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal granted the relief to Sharma, a former encounter specialist of Mumbai Police, after noting that his wife has to undergo surgery.

The top court said Sharma will be released on interim bail subject to conditions imposed by the trial court.

“From the medical certificate issued by the Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre, Mumbai, dated May 27, 2023, the wife of the petitioner has been advised to undergo reversal of the Gastric Bypass surgery.

“Considering the reason for which interim bail is prayed for, we direct that the petitioner shall be released on interim bail on such conditions that the trial court may consider fit and proper, for a period of three weeks, to attend to his wife’s treatment,” the bench said.

The top court posted the matter for hearing on June 26 and directed Sharma to furnish a medical report disclosing the progress in the treatment of his wife.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati opposed the grant of bail.

Earlier, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju argued that Sharma was seeking interim bail without filing an interlocutory application (application in appeal already instituted).