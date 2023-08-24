Anticipatory bail can be granted even after filing of chargesheet: HC

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday held that anticipatory bail of an accused can be granted even after filing of a chargesheet. The court's ruling came on a bunch of anticipatory bail applications, including that of an advocate who is accused in a dowry death case. The judgement was delivered by a three-judge bench of the high court comprising Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi, Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Ravindra Maithani.

