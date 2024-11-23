Anti-vaping group launches ‘Please STOP This’ campaign against E-cigarettes

New Delhi: An anti-vaping group on Thursday launched a campaign against vapes, and e-cigarettes, alleging multinational tobacco companies are attempting to bypass the current ban on these products in India.

Mothers Against Vaping (MAV), a collective of mothers dedicated to combating nicotine delivery products such as vapes, e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn devices, and nicotine pouches.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called for a multi-faceted

approach to combat the rising menace of vaping, e-cigarettes, heat-not-burn (HNB) devices and nicotine pouches, which are increasingly targeting India’s youth.

The campaign, led by Mothers Against Vaping (MAV), is aimed at raising

awareness about the harmful effects of these nicotine products, which have become prevalent

among children and adolescents despite being banned in India. Poonawalla outlined a “4S strategy” to prevent further penetration of

these harmful products into the country.