Anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft ‘Anjadip’ delivered to Navy

New Delhi: Anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft ‘Anjadip’ was on Monday delivered to the Indian Navy, marking yet “another milestone” in the naval force’s quest for indigenous shipbuilding, officials said.

The third of eight ASW SWC (Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft), indigenously designed and built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, was delivered to the Navy in Chennai.

The ASW SWC ships have been designed and constructed as per the classification rules of Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) under a public-private-partnership (PPP) of GRSE with L&T Shipyard, Kattupalli, thus demonstrating the success of collaborative defence manufacturing, the defence ministry said in a statement.

These ships spanning approximately 77 meters long, are the largest Indian naval warships propelled by waterjets, and are equipped with state-of-the-art lightweight torpedoes, indigenously designed anti-submarine rockets and shallow water sonar, enabling effective detection and engagement of underwater threats, it said.