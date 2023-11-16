‘Anti-Punjab forces branding Punjabis as drug addicts to present wrong image of state’

Ludhiana: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday said forces inimical to Punjab are branding Punjabis as drug addicts to present a wrong picture of the state, making the comment after flagging off a bicycle rally as part of an anti-drugs campaign.



Over 25,000 people participated in the rally that started from the Punjab Agricultural University’s campus here.

Forces inimical to Punjab are hellbent on branding Punjabis as drug addicts just to present a wrong picture of the state before the country, Chief Minister Mann said.

Since time immemorial Punjab has been the sword arm of the country and its food bowl, but ignoring this contribution of Punjabis, a malicious propaganda has been unleashed by some political parties to label these patriotic sons of the soil drug addicts, he said.

Punjab was constantly attacked by foreign invaders and Punjabis faced them valiantly, Mann said.

Now, Punjabis are fighting a war against narco-terrorism, which is being funded by anti-Punjab forces that want to derail the state’s development, he said.

‘We will together fail the nefarious designs of anti-Punjab forces,’ Mann said and added that the day is not far when Punjab will be a state free of drugs. People should take a pledge to achieve this, he said.

Mann, who rode a bicycle for a short distance during the rally, said, ‘It is not a political rally or show of strength. It is an idea to take Punjab forward.’

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu claimed this was the country’s biggest bicycle rally organised as part of an anti-drugs campaign.

Punjab has launched a crusade against drugs for which ‘ardas’ (prayers) were performed at the Golden Temple last month, he said.