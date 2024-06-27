Kolkata:The Bar Council of West Bengal has declared a ‘Black Day’ protest on 1st July, against the implementation of the three new Criminal laws by the centre, which would replace the Indian Penal Code, Evidence Act, and Criminal Procedure Code.

As per resolution of the Council meeting dated 25.06.2024...the Members of the Council express their unanimous views regarding 1) Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 2) Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanita, 2023 and 3) Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, these three Acts are Anti-people, undemocratic, draconian and will cause great hardship to the common people, Bar Council of West Bengal finding no other alternative raise their protest vehemently against these three Anti-people Act, an excerpt from the resolution read. The members of the bar council have unanimously resolved to protest against the three new criminal laws by observing 1st July as a Black day for lawyers across West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.