Anti-party activities: Cong warns its workers in Bengal after Kharge’s poster defaced

New Delhi: The Congress issued a stern warning on Monday to those indulging in anti-party activities in West Bengal and asked its state unit to submit a report on acts of vandalising hoardings outside the party office in Kolkata.

A day after he snubbed West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for questioning TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee’s loyalty to the INDIA bloc, several posters and hoardings of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge were defaced with ink in front of the party’s state headquarters in Kolkata on Sunday. Taking serious note of such acts, AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said the party would not tolerate such “gross indiscipline”.

“We are taking very serious note of such grave anti-party activities. The Indian National Congress shall not tolerate such public display of defiance and indiscipline. The general secretary in-charge of West Bengal is directed to immediately submit a factual report on these acts of gross indiscipline,” Venugopal said in a statement.

He said it has been brought to the party high command’s notice that a few office-bearers and workers of the party have made certain uncharitable remarks against Kharge in the media as well as on social media.

“Acts of vandalising hoardings outside the WBPCC office have also been carried out by certain miscreants. This has hurt the sentiments of millions of party workers and supporters,” Venugopal said.

Unidentified persons also wrote “agent of Trinamool Congress” on Kharge’s posters and hoardings in Kolkata.