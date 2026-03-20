‘Anti-India’ conspiracy: Phones of 7 foreigners sent for data extraction

NEW DELHI: Security agencies have sent mobile phones of seven arrested foreign nationals, including a self-styled US mercenary, for forensic data extraction as part of an expanding probe into an alleged conspiracy to undermine India’s national security, officials said on Thursday.



Investigators are also scanning the social media accounts of the accused—six of whom are Ukrainian nationals—to trace funding sources, identify the mastermind, and map their network of associates. The arrests were carried out by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after the group was initially intercepted by the Bureau of Immigration at multiple airports while attempting to transit through the country.

According to the NIA’s FIR, a total of 14 Ukrainian nationals had entered India on tourist visas over a period of time and travelled to Guwahati and Mizoram without the mandatory Restricted/Protected Area Permits. From there, they allegedly crossed into Myanmar illegally to conduct pre-arranged training sessions for Ethnic Armed Groups (EAGs).

These groups are believed to have links with insurgent outfits operating in India and are suspected of receiving training in drone warfare and jamming technologies. Officials said such support could significantly enhance the operational capabilities of anti-India groups.

Among those arrested is Matthew Aaron VanDyke, detained at Kolkata airport. VanDyke, founder of the security organisation “Sons of Liberty International”, has reportedly been involved in conflict zones globally.

The other accused—Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefankiv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, and Kaminskyi Viktor—were detained from Delhi and Lucknow airports.