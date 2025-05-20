Anti-incumbency in Naidu govt: YSRCP chief Jagan

Amaravati: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said that anti-incumbency against the N Chandrababu Naidu-led NDA government has set in earlier than expected, expressing confidence that the Opposition would bounce back to power.

Addressing an internal party meeting, Reddy claimed that all sections of the public are “vexed with Chandrababu’s false promises,” pointing to issues such as farmers not receiving the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce, women being denied promised welfare schemes, and alleged coercion in local body elections.

“Days will change, and we must be ready to face every challenge. Anti-incumbency has already set in sooner than expected. We will return to power, and those harassing us on false pretexts will face justice,” he alleged.

Jagan accused the TDP-led NDA government of stooping to “vindictive and unethical practices,” assuring party cadres that “the time will come when everyone who has wronged us will pay, regardless of their position.”