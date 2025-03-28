Anti-drug campaign: Pb Police to take action on big fishes

Chandigarh: Punjab Police is dismantling high-level drug networks by targeting big fish including drug suppliers and kingpins fuelling the narcotics trade in the state, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Thursday.

"We are not stopping at street-level arrests of drug peddlers/smugglers. Punjab Police teams are now rigorously questioning all the arrested drug peddlers/smugglers to trace and identify the big fish in narcotics trade in the state,” said the DGP, while addressing a press conference here at Punjab Police Headquarters here. He was accompanied by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Headquarters Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill.

The development came close of heels of the DGP Punjab directing all the the Commissioners of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) to identify and catalogue the main drug suppliers/peddlers in their respective districts within seven days.