Anti-CAA protests continue in N-E

The North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), the apex body of major student unions of the eight states of the region, on Wednesday burnt copies of the rules of Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the region and demanded immediate repeal of the law.

Activists of Raijor Dal, Bir Lachit Sena and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) organised a march in Sivasagar, but were stopped by the police, leading to a minor scuffle.

The police detained its leaders from the protest site, officials said.

NESO Chief Adviser Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya said the member organisations burnt copies of the law on Tuesday as well in protest of implementation of the contentious act.

“The NESO held demonstrations across the Northeast and demanded immediate repeal of the CAA. Our agitation against the law will continue in a non-violent and peaceful manner,” he added.

Assam Congress president Bhuepen Kumar Borah said protests will continue on “streets, court and ballots” against the CAA as the state is a sufferer of a long-standing immigration problem.

“We cannot take any more burden from foreigners. We all have accepted the Assam Accord and the deadline to give Indian citizenship to all those coming to the state is March 24, 1971. Anyone coming after that will have to be deported,” he added.

Borah claimed said that the BJP had promised to deport all illegal immigrants from the state before the Assembly elections in 2016, but has now made a U-turn for vote bank politics.

Anti-CAA protests by opposition parties, such as the Congress, and various organisations have been taking place in the state for the last three days.

Students of various colleges and universities also staged demonstrations against the central law in front of their respective campuses.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) also held a ‘satyagraha’ in all the district headquarters during the day, a leader of the students’ organisation said. The students’ organisation had taken out a torchlight procession in several parts of the state on Tuesday evening.