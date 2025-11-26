ANTF to become stronger; dedicated building and permanent force deployment planned

Lucknow: CM Yogi Adityanath has issued directives to make the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) more effective and capable. During a review meeting held on Wednesday, he said that permanent deployment of essential manpower, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, computer operators, and constables in all six police stations and eight units of the force, along with arrangements for special training, should be completed promptly.

He directed that the team be equipped with modern devices, digital tracking systems, and advanced technological resources to ensure swift and accurate operations. Emphasizing the need to complete the process of court allocation for the proposed police stations without delay, the Chief Minister said this would ensure speedy hearings and strict action against offenders. He also highlighted the need for constructing permanent buildings for all ANTF police stations.

The Chief Minister said that with strengthened resources and infrastructure, the pace and outcomes of operations would increase, making the state more capable of eliminating the drug network from its roots.

During the meeting, it was informed that since the formation of ANTF, significant progress has been made. Between 2023 and 2025, 310 cases were registered, 35,313 kg of illegal narcotics were seized, and 883 traffickers were arrested. The estimated value of the seized material is over ₹343 crore.

The review also revealed that along with regular operations, major networks and mafias have been targeted. In the past three years, 2,61,391 kg of illegal narcotics have been legally destroyed, with an estimated value of around ₹775 crore. The Chief Minister said the disposal process should continue regularly and transparently.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the fight against drugs is not only a matter of law and order but also a collective responsibility of society. Families, educational institutions, civil organizations, and the administration must work together to ensure that drugs do not reach the youth. He said a clear message must go out to criminals that illegal drug trade will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh.