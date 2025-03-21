Another Nitish-Rabri spat inside Bihar Council

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday belittled his predecessor Rabri Devi, asserting that she was appointed to the seat of power by her husband Lalu Prasad upon “suspension”.

Kumar referred to the RJD supremo’s resignation in 1997 after a CBI charge sheet in the fodder scam, while intervening during a debate inside the state legislative council.

A heated exchange was witnessed on the floor of the Legislative Council where members of the ruling NDA and the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan traded charges on the worsening law and order situation.

Kumar said, “We look into any incident of crime that takes place and bring the guilty to justice. But these people, who did nothing worthwhile in power and were unable to handle Hindu-Muslim tensions, are after publicity”.

Rabri Devi, a homemaker turned politician who is now the leader of the opposition in the Council, rose to register her protest, asserting that she could speak of achievements of her eight-year-long tenure as the chief minister.

Kumar ticked her off with the Magahi phrase “chhoda na tohra kuchh maloom hai (you stay out of this. You know nothing about these matters”.

The JD(U) supremo, thereafter, resumed in Hindi and said: “Her husband made her the chief minister when he was placed under suspension (sic). It all remained in the family. They did nothing while in power. Their propensity for mischief led me to snap ties”.

Notably, it was the third occasion during the ongoing session for Kumar to engage in a verbal duel with Rabri Devi.

Although Kumar sat down after a few minutes of fulminations, the House witnessed more mudslinging, with minister Ashok Choudhary alleging that when the RJD ruled Bihar, its senior leaders were involved in kidnapping for ransom.

This infuriated Rabri Devi, who got up to remind Choudhary that as a former Congress leader, he had served in her cabinet and accused him and his wife of involvement in “firauti” (the business of demanding ransom).