Another mpox case reported in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala health department on Friday said another mpox case was reported in the state and urged those who have symptoms to seek treatment.

The southern state had reported the country’s first confirmed case of the new strain earlier this week.

A high-level evaluation meeting was held on Friday to evaluate the situation, the state health department said.

State health minister Veena George said the contact list of the patient has been prepared and the preventive measures have been taken.

The minister urged everyone who reached the state from abroad to approach the health department in case of any symptoms and seek treatment.

“Isolation facilities have been arranged in all the districts,” the minister said in a statement.

On September 23, the health department had announced plans to release revised guidelines for the prevention and treatment of mpox.

George had said that instructions were issued to take necessary action if the number of cases increases. Official sources in New Delhi had earlier said that India had reported the first case of the mpox strain in a patient from Kerala who tested positive.

They had said that the Clade 1b strain was detected in a 38-year-old man from Malappuram who had recently returned from the UAE.