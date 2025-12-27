Another minor raped in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Bhadrak (Odisha): A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 26-year-old man in her home in Odisha’s Bhadrak district, following which she attempted suicide by consuming poison and is now hospitalised in a critical condition, the police said on Friday.

The incident came to light amid widespread outrage over the recent rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Chandbali area of the same district.

One person each was arrested in connection with the two cases.

According to the FIR registered at Dhamnagar Police Station, the minor was alone at home cooking in the evening of December 17. The accused allegedly gagged the girl with her own scarf, and raped her. Before leaving, he warned the victim that her sisters too would face the same fate if she disclosed the matter.

Fearing social stigma and intimidation, the 17-year-old victim initially remained silent. However, she later wrote a detailed account of the incident before consuming poison on December 20 in a suicide attempt. She was initially taken to Dhamara Community Health Centre, then to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital and later shifted to a private nursing home in Cuttack, where her condition is stated to be serious.

The victim’s widowed mother approached Dhamara police with the handwritten note and lodged a formal complaint, prompting police action. The police arrested the accused, a 26-year-old resident of a village under Dhamara panchayat.

Dhamara Police Station Inspector In Charge, Sovan Kumar Swain, said an investigation is underway.

DGP Y B Khurania said that the police has categorised the rape and murder case involving the 10-year-old girl as a “Red Flag” case and measures are being taken for speedy investigation and swift trial. The body of the class 3 student was found near a bush on Tuesday. One person was arrested in connection with the incident, and a mob ransacked his house. Protesting the incident, the

opposition BJD and Congress observed a six-hour Chandbali bandh on Thursday.