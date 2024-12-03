Another long-time CPI(M) leader exits party and joins BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after a CPI(M) leader from Alappuzha quit the party and joined the BJP amidst reports of factional feuds in its conferences, another party leader on Tuesday took the same route.

Even as Madhu Mullassery announced his exit from the party in the morning, the CPI(M) expelled him from its primary membership.

Shortly thereafter, he was welcomed into the BJP by Suresh Gopi, the Union Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Tourism, and former central minister V Muraleedharan, as well as other party leaders.

Gopi placed a shawl in saffron party’s colours around Mullassery, wished him all the best and left.

The long-time former CPI(M) leader was expelled by the Left

party for acting in contravention of party principles and defaming it in the public sphere.

CPI(M) Thiruvananthapuram district secretary V Joy said it was decided to expel Mullassery as even when he was the area secretary in the party, he had shown proximity to the BJP and was in discussions with the saffron party.