Another held in Dombivli factory blast case

Thane: Police have arrested another director of a chemical company in connection

with a reactor blast at its unit in Dombivli in Maharashtra last week which claimed 10 lives and left more than 60 injured, an official said on Wednesday.

With this two directors of the company have so far been arrested in connection with the incident. The impact of the blast on May 23 at Amudan Chemicals unit, located in Dombivli area of Thane district, was so severe that it shattered window panes of houses and damaged cars, roads and electric poles in the vicinity. After the incident, the police had arrested Amudan Chemicals director Malay Mehta (38). On Tuesday, the police summoned the company’s another director, Sneha Mehta (35), the wife of Malay Mehta, and placed her under arrest after detailed questioning as prima facie her involvement was established in the case, the crime branch official said. She will be produced in a court on Wednesday for remand, he said.