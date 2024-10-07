Another FIR registered against seer Yati Narsinghanand, this time in Mumbai

Thane: The Thane Police in Maharashtra have registered an FIR against controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, who is already facing multiple cases, over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad, officials said on Sunday.

The seer allegedly made the objectionable remarks during a programme held at Hindi Bhavan in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) on September 29, as per the police. Based on a complaint by the president of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the Mumbra Police in Thane registered a case against him on October 3.

The FIR has been lodged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 197 (imputations and assertions prejudicial to national integration), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 302 (intentionally uttering words to deliberately wound the religious sentiments of another person), an official from Mumbra police station said. No arrest has been made in this connection so far, he said. Police complaints have been filed in several states against Narsinghanand and there have been demands that he be arrested.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Sunday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah seeking legal action against him. “We demand the Government of India take appropriate legal action against Yati Narsinghanand for his hate-filled comments in accordance with the Constitution of the land respecting the sanctity of our faith,” MMU wrote.