Another example of govt’s ‘First Act, Subsequently Think’ approach: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday took a swipe at the government over the changes in the new licensing norms to import IT hardware products such as laptops, saying it was yet another example of the Modi government’s ‘First Act, Subsequently Think’ approach.



The opposition party’s dig came after the government tweaked the licensing norms to import IT hardware products like laptops and computers and put in place an online authorisation system for importers of these goods. After taking into account the concerns of stakeholders of the sector, some “tweaking” in policy was made and an end-to-end online system was launched for importers, an official said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, ‘Yet another example of Modi Govt’s FAST (First Act, Subsequently Think) approach: On August 3, 2023 mandatory licensing system was announced for imports of electronic goods like laptops & tablets. Expectedly, the announcement was widely and rightly criticised.’

‘On August 4, 2023 the govt deferred the licensing system by introducing a three-month-long transition period. On October 13, 2023, complete withdrawal of laptop import restrictions announced’ Ramesh said.