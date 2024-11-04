Another blow to BJP as party leader B B Tyagi joins AAP

New Delhi: In another setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, its leader and former municipal councillor B B Tyagi joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday. This comes after three-time former MLA Brahm Singh Tanwar quit the party and joined the AAP alst week. Tyagi, a former two-time municipal councillor and standing committee chairman of erstwhile East Delhi Municipal Corporation, also contested the assembly polls in 2015 from Laxmi Nagar constituency on a BJP ticket.

Sources in the AAP claimed he could be fielded by the party from the Laxmi Nagar seat that is currently held by the BJP. Tyagi joined the AAP in presence of senior leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and MLA Durgesh Pathak at the party headquarters. Welcoming Tyagi into the AAP fold, Sisodia said he knew him as a leader with strong ground connect and added this kind of work was welcome in the party. Tyagi said he was influenced by the AAP's work in the fields of education, health and supply of water and electricity, and it is the best party to be a member of if one wants to serve people. Assembly elections in Delhi are likely to be held in February next year.